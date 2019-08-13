Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) to announce $112.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.46 million and the highest is $113.80 million. Switch posted sales of $102.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year sales of $443.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.95 million to $446.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $493.47 million, with estimates ranging from $486.40 million to $499.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $111.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.47 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Switch from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.38. 527,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 170.83, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51. Switch has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other Switch news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 27,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $353,769.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 17.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 72,231 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 78.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 66,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 29,206 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 78.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 78.2% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 54,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

