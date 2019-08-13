Swing Price Reaches $0.0200 on Exchanges (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Swing has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swing has a market capitalization of $86,942.00 and $28.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,343,095 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

