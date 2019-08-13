Swarm City Price Hits $0.0648 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, Swarm City has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a market cap of $553,180.00 and $793.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for about $0.0648 or 0.00000595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00268959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.55 or 0.01299481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022242 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00096013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City’s launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

