Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.94.

A number of research firms have commented on SPB. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 67,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,819. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.17 and a 12 month high of C$13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.63%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

