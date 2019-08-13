Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Update

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 63,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, Director Robin Hensley sold 1,907 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

SGC stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. 304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,714. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.17 million and a PE ratio of 11.74.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

SGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

