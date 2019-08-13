Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) shares fell 2.7% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $15.92, 65,385 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,065,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Specifically, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $138,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,866.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 131,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $2,622,660.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,712,396 shares of company stock worth $49,604,380 and have sold 306,099 shares worth $6,006,175. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $16,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 198,395 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

