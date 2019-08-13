Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $43.51 Million Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 191,914 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,511,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Paycom Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total transaction of $522,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total transaction of $504,987.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,700 shares of company stock worth $6,136,707. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,994. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.02. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $107.46 and a one year high of $246.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The company had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

