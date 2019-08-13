Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $42.49 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $42,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 84,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.86. 36,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $290,007.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,036.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $124,747.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,618.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,524 shares of company stock worth $3,984,949. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

