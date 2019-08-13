Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $39.08 Million Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 435,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $39,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 17,775.0% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 201.7% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTC. BidaskClub cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $89.00 target price on shares of PTC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $219,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,912.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $337,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,783.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,950 shares of company stock worth $1,536,636 over the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.51. The stock had a trading volume of 281,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,854. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $322.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.42 million. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.