Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $36.82 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 185,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of Kimco Realty worth $36,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $63,679.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,732,317.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KIM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. 760,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,953. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $284.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

