Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Lennox International worth $37,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LII. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lennox International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY grew its holdings in Lennox International by 541.0% in the 1st quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.17, for a total transaction of $2,171,800.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 111,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,588,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 25,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $6,827,828.15. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,366,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,196 shares of company stock worth $11,928,260 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LII traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.65. 54,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,618. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $177.36 and a one year high of $298.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.41). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

