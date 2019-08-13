Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,953 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Avery Dennison worth $39,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.27, for a total transaction of $308,660.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,504.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,252 shares of company stock worth $8,721,924 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.23. 2,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.70. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $82.89 and a 1-year high of $120.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.06 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.13.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.