Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Sturgis Bancorp stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. Sturgis Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.