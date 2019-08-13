Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,385,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,236,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 24.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 714,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,172 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 321.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 74,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 713.5% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 61,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53,510 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $139,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,921.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNF opened at $197.27 on Tuesday. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $132.38 and a 52 week high of $201.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.96.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.76. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $453.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

