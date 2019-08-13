Strs Ohio Has $1.48 Million Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 120.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,386,000 after purchasing an additional 171,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,756,000 after purchasing an additional 694,491 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $764,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 39,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 25.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $108.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.61. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $119.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on CE. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.87.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.