Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 17,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $350,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BEN stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on Franklin Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $31.18.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.