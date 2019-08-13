Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 976.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

BXMT opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $36.77.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.55 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 46.31%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $26,529.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,101.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $32,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,898 shares of company stock valued at $103,529 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

