Strs Ohio Acquires 1,990 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $101.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

