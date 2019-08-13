Strategic Financial Group LLC Sells 558 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,755,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,377,000 after purchasing an additional 143,056 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,439,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,737 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 12,204.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,312 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Chevron by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,626,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,931,000 after purchasing an additional 123,779 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,551.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,321. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.20. 2,065,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,773,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.