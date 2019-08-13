Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM)

Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 6,128 put options on the company. This is an increase of 8,912% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 put options.

Several research firms have commented on LTHM. Bank of America lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Nomura set a $9.00 price target on shares of Livent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on shares of Livent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Livent to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of Livent stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85. Livent has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 1,314.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,020,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463,527 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,161,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,001,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,118 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,036,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $26,215,000.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.