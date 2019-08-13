Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,924 call options on the company. This is an increase of 759% compared to the typical volume of 224 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.42.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 7,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $825,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,368.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 182,649 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $19,970,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 786,143 shares of company stock valued at $86,001,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,982,000 after buying an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,173,000 after buying an additional 578,765 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,576,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,449,000 after buying an additional 422,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 732,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after buying an additional 121,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after buying an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.68. 16,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,546. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.