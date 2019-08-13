Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR)

Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,638 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,217% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNSR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Finisar by 288.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,534,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,900 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Finisar by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 5,554,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,694,000 after buying an additional 1,593,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Finisar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,944,000. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Finisar by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 996,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,089,000 after buying an additional 730,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finisar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,683,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Finisar stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 323,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,917. Finisar has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Finisar had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $310.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Finisar will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNSR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Finisar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Finisar to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Finisar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

