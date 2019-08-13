Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Apache (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 57,256 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,087% compared to the average daily volume of 2,618 put options.

NYSE:APA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 290,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,633. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.80. Apache has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Apache alerts:

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apache will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 3,500 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $95,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Mark Meyer bought 2,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $75,660.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Apache by 66.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Apache by 4,074.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Apache in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Apache by 168.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apache in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.