Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,449,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,744,000 after buying an additional 720,806 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Masco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,314,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,517,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,533,000 after buying an additional 252,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Masco by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,095,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,673,000 after buying an additional 1,480,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Masco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,179,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,693,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. Masco’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

