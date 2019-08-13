Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $361,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $152.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.23. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

