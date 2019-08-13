Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $271,000 Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 37.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3,045.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 257,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 249,266 shares during the period. Manifold Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $2,864,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 185,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 175,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 40,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $1,478,000.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.46. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $46.08.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

