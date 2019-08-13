Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM (BMV:FYX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM (BMV:FYX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FYX. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000.

FYX opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30. 1ST TR SMALL CA/COM has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

