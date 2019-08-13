Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 228,549 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228,549 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

In other FirstEnergy news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $123,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $44.16. 132,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.