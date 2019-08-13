Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,396 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,578,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 31.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,319,000 after purchasing an additional 313,718 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 95.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 536,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 261,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,902,000 after purchasing an additional 182,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 157.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 296,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 181,605 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 9,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $399,109.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,385.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $140,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $780,333. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.62. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 54.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

