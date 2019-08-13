Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,794 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 46.4% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 30.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 252.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, insider Domingo Hurtado sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.52, for a total value of $1,189,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Craig Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $3,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,907 shares of company stock valued at $35,293,228. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,074.16. 322,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,127.52. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $705.01 and a 1-year high of $1,186.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 97.19% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,140.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,206.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,030.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,061.25.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

