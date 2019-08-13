Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 41,961 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in American Tower by 54.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.93, for a total transaction of $11,943,291.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,415 shares in the company, valued at $53,108,440.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $443,666.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,288 shares of company stock worth $48,364,658. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.60.

American Tower stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.85. 66,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,266. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $140.40 and a 52-week high of $224.71. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

