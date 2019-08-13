Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 342,961 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,538,000. Oracle accounts for about 0.9% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,170 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 14.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.89. 432,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,511,830. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $179.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $204,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

