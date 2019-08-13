Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $9.75 Million in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Altria Group by 113.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Altria Group by 166.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.73. 254,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867,879. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.74.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.