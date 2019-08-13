Stevens Capital Management LP Has $25.76 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,370 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $25,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.62.

SPG traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.09. 911,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,613,717.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

