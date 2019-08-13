Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.93.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total value of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,887.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $22.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,196.82. 776,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,157. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $823.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,152.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

