Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Worldpay by 20.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,686,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $985,951,000 after buying an additional 1,474,881 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Worldpay by 0.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,016,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,547,000 after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Worldpay by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,470 shares in the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP increased its stake in Worldpay by 10.6% in the first quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 2,065,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 198,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Worldpay by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,902,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Worldpay stock remained flat at $$135.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 19,553,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. Worldpay Inc has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $138.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $152.00 target price on shares of Worldpay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

