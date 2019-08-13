Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 209 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.41.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.20. 2,065,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773,739. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.62. The stock has a market cap of $231.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,551.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $512,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,097.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,050 shares of company stock worth $6,237,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

