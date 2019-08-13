StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.38. StealthGas shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 10 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GASS. ValuEngine raised shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $133.63 million, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $34.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StealthGas news, major shareholder Glendon Capital Management Lp acquired 50,000 shares of StealthGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunities Fund L. Glendon acquired 95,627 shares of StealthGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $327,044.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 10.8% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 537,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

