State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 6,400 Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,788,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,413,000 after purchasing an additional 37,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flowserve news, insider John Lenander sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $284,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

FLS traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.83. 96,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,430. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32. Flowserve Corp has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $56.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $990.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

