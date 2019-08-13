State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 1,800 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,961,000 after buying an additional 449,854 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $25,025,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 369,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,381,000 after buying an additional 75,316 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 70,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $4,934,000.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $281,975.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,734.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $204,214.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,303.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,263 shares of company stock worth $807,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.29.

DECK traded up $5.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.15. 83,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.71. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $180.76.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.71 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

