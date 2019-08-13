State Treasurer State of Michigan Sells 16,700 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 12.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,509,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,146,000 after purchasing an additional 166,431 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at about $2,330,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 86.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 12.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.66.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.22. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $71,373.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,989 shares in the company, valued at $634,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,560 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $150,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,106.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,394 shares of company stock worth $937,122. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

