State Treasurer State of Michigan Lowers Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,081,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,180,000 after acquiring an additional 182,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 41.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,071,000 after purchasing an additional 862,017 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,161,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,770,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on Ciena and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Ciena from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.79.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,522. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $401,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 7,908 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $351,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,593. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

