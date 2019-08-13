State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $1.79 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,048,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,714,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 18.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 880,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,776,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 385.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 118,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 103.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,578. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.02.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

