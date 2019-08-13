State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,880 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 547,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. 1,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,134. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.05.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $134.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. ValuEngine cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.