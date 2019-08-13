State Treasurer State of Michigan Cuts Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

State Treasurer State of Michigan trimmed its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 62.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE:EME traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,704. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emcor Group’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.