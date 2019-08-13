StarterCoin (STAC) Hits Market Capitalization of $70,337.00

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One StarterCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and Liquid. During the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $70,337.00 and $1,084.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About StarterCoin

StarterCoin was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter

StarterCoin Token Trading

StarterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

