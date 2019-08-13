SportyCo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,822.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $91,589.00 and $2,822.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx and ChaoEX. During the last week, SportyCo has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00270162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.01297916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00022377 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00096627 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000436 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Livecoin, OKEx and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

