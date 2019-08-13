SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is Timber Hill LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Timber Hill LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Retail ETF comprises about 15.8% of Timber Hill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Timber Hill LLC owned about 10.53% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, SSI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.25. 1,343,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,195,827. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.