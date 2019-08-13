SpartanNash (SPTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will be posting its Q2 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect SpartanNash to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. SpartanNash has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.20-1.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.20-1.50 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPTN opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $24.31.

SPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

