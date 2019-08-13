SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,700 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 829,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,251. The company has a market cap of $362.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $13,997,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 220,266 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 59,504 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on SpartanNash from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

